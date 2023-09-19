Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 19th, 2023

For a healthy helping of both stupid and cute, check out Party Animals

A physics-based competitive brawler where players control cute animals

Play as a corgi, pig, gorilla, dinosaur, moose, or 30+ other animals as you battle friends or strangers

Out now on PC and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rbnxyfYtxg Lies of P shows a side of Pinnocchio you’ve never seen before A soulslike game starring everyone’s favorite living puppet

Features tons of weapons and combat combos

Pinnocchio is the only puppet who can lie in a city full of other mechanical beings

The city is also home to a recent puppet revolt against their human overlords

Out now on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYr1x25Z1Ak If you love exploding people’s heads, Mortal Kombat 1 is out today The second reboot for the series, and the 3rd MK1

A new story and direction for a number of characters, including a bunch of old fan favorites

Out today on everything

(WARNING: this one is yucky!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ6eFEjFfJ0

Are you in? It’s time to heist in Payday 3

A heist shooter game you can play with friends

Stealth missions, bank heists, and other crazy nonsense

Payday 2 (2013) ended with one of the heisters switching bodies with the president, so…

Out Thursday on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

