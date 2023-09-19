Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 19th, 2023

For a healthy helping of both stupid and cute, check out Party Animals
- A physics-based competitive brawler where players control cute animals
- Play as a corgi, pig, gorilla, dinosaur, moose, or 30+ other animals as you battle friends or strangers
- Out now on PC and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rbnxyfYtxg
Lies of P shows a side of Pinnocchio you’ve never seen before
- A soulslike game starring everyone’s favorite living puppet
- Features tons of weapons and combat combos
- Pinnocchio is the only puppet who can lie in a city full of other mechanical beings
- The city is also home to a recent puppet revolt against their human overlords
- Out now on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYr1x25Z1Ak
If you love exploding people’s heads, Mortal Kombat 1 is out today
- The second reboot for the series, and the 3rd MK1
- A new story and direction for a number of characters, including a bunch of old fan favorites
- Out today on everything
- (WARNING: this one is yucky!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ6eFEjFfJ0
Are you in? It’s time to heist in Payday 3
- A heist shooter game you can play with friends
- Stealth missions, bank heists, and other crazy nonsense
- Payday 2 (2013) ended with one of the heisters switching bodies with the president, so…
- Out Thursday on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrHIpwjBb_s
Forget counting sheep, try reading Terms of Service
- Legal Lullabies will read terms of service to you while you drift off
- Currently features Instagram and TikTok, but do you really need a variety?
- https://www.zzzuckerberg.com/