Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 19th, 2023

For a healthy helping of both stupid and cute, check out Party Animals
  • A physics-based competitive brawler where players control cute animals
  • Play as a corgi, pig, gorilla, dinosaur, moose, or 30+ other animals as you battle friends or strangers
  • Out now on PC and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rbnxyfYtxg

 

Lies of P shows a side of Pinnocchio you’ve never seen before
  • A soulslike game starring everyone’s favorite living puppet
  • Features tons of weapons and combat combos
  • Pinnocchio is the only puppet who can lie in a city full of other mechanical beings
  • The city is also home to a recent puppet revolt against their human overlords
  • Out now on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYr1x25Z1Ak

 

If you love exploding people’s heads, Mortal Kombat 1 is out today
  • The second reboot for the series, and the 3rd MK1
  • A new story and direction for a number of characters, including a bunch of old fan favorites
  • Out today on everything
  • (WARNING: this one is yucky!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ6eFEjFfJ0

 

Are you in? It’s time to heist in Payday 3
  • A heist shooter game you can play with friends
  • Stealth missions, bank heists, and other crazy nonsense
  • Payday 2 (2013) ended with one of the heisters switching bodies with the president, so…
  • Out Thursday on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrHIpwjBb_s

 

Forget counting sheep, try reading Terms of Service

  • Legal Lullabies will read terms of service to you while you drift off
  • Currently features Instagram and TikTok, but do you really need a variety?
  • https://www.zzzuckerberg.com/

 

