Boner of the Day for September 19th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THE PENTAGON IS OBSESSED WITH FUNDING ABORTION…THAT’S WHAT MIKE LEE SAYS.
Mike Lee was not the least bit worried about an F-35 that was gone missing after a pilot accidentally ejected, and left the plane on autopilot. Mike Lee took to X, formally known as Twitter, to let the world know what’s most important to him. His tweet read, “A Pentagon obsessed with funding abortion travel, and unfairly attacking @SenTuberville is bound to lose a lot more than this F-35.” Andy Biggs R-Ariz, has this to tweet, “How on earth did the Biden Administration lose track of an $80 million F-35 jet? What else are they losing?”
via Deseret News
Boner Candidate #2: BULLET WHEN ALL ELSE FAILS
A father is losing his marbles after his 6 year old daughter came home with a photo of a bullet colored in marker that stated “Bullet – Take when all else fails.” The father stated, “To create this and distribute this, disgusting. If you’ve had enough, shoot yourself, what else does it say. I have a weird sense of humor, [but] that’s not part of any sense of humor to anybody.” A spokeperson has since gave a statement, “The principal has also apologized directly to a parent who put in a complaint. I’d like to also apologize to parents and reiterate this activity was not appropriate for students, which has been discussed with the school.”
via VT
Boner Candidate #3: TIM BALLARD AND OPERATION UNDERGROUND LIAR.
Tim Ballard has been under hot water after LDS has condemned him, and Operation Underground Railroad. It should be clear that the LDS church has never endorsed, supported or represented O.U.R, Tim Ballard or any projects associated with them. Seven separate women has claimed sexual misconduct of Tim Ballard. That claims are that he invited women to act as his ‘wife’ where he would make them feel it necessary to share the same bed or shower to fool sex traffickers. It’s thought that the number of women is higher than 7.
via Vice