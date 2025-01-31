Boner of the Day for January 31st, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: THEY AIN’T SPEAKIN’ ENGLISH…LOCK ‘EM UP.

An elderly woman, her daughter and grandson were detained all because U.S officials over heard them speaking another language other than English. When at a department store shopping for necessities they were stopped and taken into custody. Officials made them stay there until they could prove citizenship with a birth certificate along with another form of ID. Once they proved that they were citizens they were given an apology along with having to pay for there ride home.

Boner Candidate #2: SHE IS ONE HOT MAMA

Secretary Kristi Noem the former governor of South Dakota was asked by Trump to lead DHS. Kristi wasted no time to start getting the illegal immigrants out of the country. Kristi is mostly known for being a social media content creator. On Tuesday, Kristi chose to walk out to the song “Hot Mama.” She is getting the backlash because it is a sexually charged song and just was a very inappropriate moment to choose the song.

Boner Candidate #3: OUR NEW TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY HAS A FIRM GRASP OF THE JOB AT HAND

Donald Trumps Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some important things to say about the devastating plane crash. Duffy made a public statement “Obviously it is not standard to have aircraft collide, I want to be clear on that.”

