Sean Means Reviews Movies for January 12th, 2017

Artsies:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe – 3 Stars (R)

Director: André Øvredal

Actors: Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Ophelia Lovibond

A father and son, both coroners, are pulled into a complex mystery while attempting to identify the body of a young woman, who was apparently harboring dark secrets.

Elle – 3 stars (R)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Actors: Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny

A successful businesswoman gets caught up in a game of cat and mouse as she tracks down the unknown man who raped her.

Silence – 4 stars (R)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Actors: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson

Two priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor and propagate Catholicism.

Fartsies:

Monster Trucks – not screened (PG)

Director: Chris Wedge

Actors: Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Thomas Lennon

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

Sleepless – not screened (R)

Director: Baran bo Odar

Actors: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney

A cop with a connection to the criminal underworld scours a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son.

The Bye Bye Man – TBD (PG-13)

Director: Stacy Title

Actors: Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas

Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind man’s most unspeakable acts.

Patriots Day – 3 stars (R)

Director: Peter Berg

Actors: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons

An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’s actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.

Live By Night – not screened (R)

Director: Ben Affleck

Actors: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson

A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime.