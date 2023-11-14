X96 welcomes Alanis Morissette with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts August 1st 2024! Tickets on sale 11/17 10AM at LiveNation.com!

Live Nation Presale | 11.16 at 10AM | CODE: BACKSTAGE

On Sale | 11.17 at 10AM

Tune in starting Monday 11/20 for your chance to win tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Alanis Morissette August 1st at Usana. Between the dates of 11/20 – 11/22 and 11/27-12/1 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s contest rules.