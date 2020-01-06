20-Year-Old McDonald’s Hamburger Has Barely Aged A Day

A Utah man says he’s been keeping a McDonald’s hamburger around for 20 years – and it looks like it’s barely aged a day. David Whipple says he bought the burger on July 17th, 1999 – he even has the receipt – intending to keep it for a week to show how food deteriorates. But 20 years later, the burger is still holding up – only the pickle has disintegrated, while the rest of the sandwich barely looks different. Whipple keeps the well-aged burger sealed in a Big Mac-shaped tin and is looking forward to celebrating its 21st birthday this summer.

