Instagram Deactivated the Account of a Nude Model Who Raised Thousands for Australia Fire Relief

Kaylen Ward, age 20, wanted to help raise money for fire relief in Australia. Also known as The Naked Philanthropist, the Los Angeles sex worker and social media influencer promised nudes for donations. All you had to do was DM her on Twitter proof that you made a donation and how much and she would send you back a nude. She hoped to raise $1,000. Well, it looks like she did better than that. So far it looks like she has raised $500,000. One person commented, not all heroes wear clothes. Instagram has deactivated her account for violating their guidelines, even though she was running the whole thing on Twitter. She wrote on Twitter, my IG got deactivated, my family disowned me and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet but f-it save the koalas.

