Canadian Woman Ordered to Pay Ex-Boyfriend for Defaming Him Online

A judge in Canada ruled that a woman must pay her ex-boyfriend for defaming him online. The court ruled she is to pay $200,000 (a little over $151,000 in US currency). She wrote 85 posts claiming her ex spread sexually transmitted diseases, cheated on her and was an alcoholic. She claims she didn’t do it; that her friends did it. The judge said it was a “relentless and malicious campaign out of spite.”

Canadian woman ordered to pay ex-boyfriend massive sum for defaming him online

