Life

Canadian Woman Ordered to Pay Ex-Boyfriend for Defaming Him Online

Posted on

A judge in Canada ruled that a woman must pay her ex-boyfriend for defaming him online. The court ruled she is to pay $200,000 (a little over $151,000 in US currency). She wrote 85 posts claiming her ex spread sexually transmitted diseases, cheated on her and was an alcoholic. She claims she didn’t do it; that her friends did it. The judge said it was a “relentless and malicious campaign out of spite.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top