2018 Radio From Hell Film Festival SUBMIT NOW!

Calling all local Film Makers and talented “Friends of the Program”

It’s time to submit for the annual X96 Radio From Hell Film Festival

Film requirements:

This year, film submissions MUST REQUIRE an American Flag incorporated sometime during you film.

incorporated sometime during you film. The phrase “In your area” at some point throughout your film.

at some point throughout your film. Please remember to keep your film short. NO MORE than 5 minutes. The shorter the better, please!

How to submit your film:

1. Make Film

2. Upload your film to Youtube

3. Use the form below to submit your 2018 Radio From Hell Film Festival Entry to X96

We’ll carefully review your submission and send an acceptance letter via email if you meet the qualifications to be shown at the 2018 X96 Radio From Hell Film Festival so make sure all your information is accurate and up to date.

Film submissions are due NO LATER than Monday, February 12th, 2018 by 5pm!

Unfortunately, we will not accepting film submissions in person. Please upload all films to Youtube and provide the link to be qualified.

Join friends, family, and filmmakers for the official screening of this year’s film festival entries at 50 West Club and Cafe (50 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) at 6:00pm on Wednesday, February 21st, 2018. Those in attendance will cast their vote for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Audience Choice.