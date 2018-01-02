Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 3rd

photo by Corey O'Brien

•Open Mic Night at Wiseguys Downtown

Have you ever watched Big Bang Theory? That show’s a hit and not that funny at all. You can be funnier than that, right? Hell, ya never know unless you step up to the mic.

•Live Band Karaoke at Metro Music Hall

Singing by yourself while people shout their drink order over a minus track is one thing, but belting out Toto with a backing band makes you a rockstar!

•Monster Jam Trip Threat Series at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Yeah! Grave Digger, baby! Celebrating 25 years of monster trucks along with ear-popping’ ATVs, speedsters and more to earn a spot to compete in the series championship in Las Vegas. Also going on Saturday.

•X96 Night at Brighton

Use your X96 Worker’s Union Card at Brighton and get your night-riding lift ticket for on $25 every Friday this season!

•The Kinks Tribute Night at Urban Lounge

Beloved for their use in all things Wes Anderson (or maybe it just seems that way), will be paid tribute to – not buy some DJ playing his Spotify playlist, but by some great local bands including Major Tom and The Pirates, Will Sartain, The Boys Ranch, and Beachmen.

•Salt Lake Home Show at Southtowne Expo Center

Do you own a home or like me dream of barely being able to afford one? Well, you’re in luck because once the dream has been achieved you won’t be satisfied and want to constantly change things about your living space. This show is your enabler to being unsatisfied for the rest of your life.

•Winter Curling League at Utah Olympic Oval

SWEEEEP!! I have always wanted to own a pair of felt-soled shoes, but I’ll take just one if I could learn to curl. Nascar is to curling like tennis is to pickleball and I love all those things.

•Something Rotten at Eccles Theatre

Set in the ‘90s – the 1590s – this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the “rock star” Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, the hilarious SOMETHING ROTTEN! If you need a primer, snag this book.

