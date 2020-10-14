2nd call revealed falsely accusing Black man of assault

The white woman, seen on since-gone-viral video, falsely accusing a Black man of threatening her in Central Park, actually made another call to police accusing the birdwatcher of assaulting her.

Amy Cooper’s second May 25 911 call was revealed for the first time Wednesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance says in a news release that, “Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the police response to Ms. Cooper’s hoax.” He says Cooper faces a third-degree misdemeanor for making the false report.

The incident unfolded as Christian Cooper had asked the woman to place her dog on a leash. Instead, Amy Cooper is seen in the video dragging the small dog by the collar, even lifting it off of its front legs as it yelped, while she threatened and then eventually called the police.

Is a misdemeanor too lenient in this case? Should she also face animal abuse for what she did to her dog?