Rare two-headed shark

A fisherman off the coast of India was seeing double as he hauled in a rare catch – a two-headed baby shark.

The Hindustan Times reports it happened Friday. Nitin Patil took some photos before throwing the fish back.

Researchers who’ve seen the images say the abnormally could be the first documented occurrence along the Maharashtra coast.

Fisherman Catches Two-Headed Baby Shark, Throws It Back https://t.co/v99OnboZ6O pic.twitter.com/X0OBDiGT7F — Green Energy News (@GreenEnergyNews) October 14, 2020

They says it appears to be a spadenose shark embryo.

