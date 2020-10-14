After years off the air, get ready for a reboot of MTV Cribs!

According to Variety, the show will launch later this month internationally and next year in the U.S.

Celebrity guests such as Caitlyn Jenner, former Glee star Kevin McHale, JoJo Siwa, and British singer Stefflon Don will be featured on the premiere of the international series on Oct. 26.

#MTV is officially reviving its famed reality series 'MTV Cribs' more than a decade after it first went off the air.

Photo: MTV Learn more: https://t.co/Ngi9XfKC5y pic.twitter.com/lUx608S4mk — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) October 14, 2020

Are you happy that MTV Cribs is back and that most of the houses they featured weren’t actually the celebrity’s house? Good times.