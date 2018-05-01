3-Bit Gaming for May 1st, 2018

God of War IV – out now
- Major departure from the main series – gets rid of hack and slash double axes, replaces them with a magical battle axe
- Story involves Norse history while all past installments involved Greek mythology
- Notable for the incredible acclaim it’s received – beautiful game, wonderful story
- PS4 only
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- An interactive story phone game that’s sorta fun but a real letdown
- Forces you to wait for an energy bar to refill before you can complete certain actions/scenes
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery forces you to pay – or wait – to save a kid from being strangled
- Belgium has formally ruled that loot boxes in video games are criminal gambling
- Games can be fined or game companies could be threatened with prison time for gambling
- Quick plug for Lego The Incredibles, which is out in June (and all Lego games, really)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.