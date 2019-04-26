3 Women Arrested in Convoluted Tale Involving a Sex Video

Three Michigan women are behind bars after they became engaged in an all-out brawl over a sex tape starring one of the women and another one’s boyfriend. The Battle Creek residents were taken into custody following the fight, which began when a 31-year-old woman discovered her boyfriend made a video of himself cheating on her with her 29-year-old friend. To retaliate, she sent a copy of the video to the 29-year-old’s boyfriend, which prompted the younger woman — and a 19-year-old friend — to attack her. After sorting out the convoluted story, police charged the 29-year-old and the 19-year-old with felonious assault. The 31-year-old was charged with fleeing from police when officers attempted to break up the fight. The two boyfriends escaped the soap opera-like incident unscathed.

