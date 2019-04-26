Jimmy Fallon And Paul Rudd Team Up On Shot-For-Shot Music Video Remake

Whenever Paul Rudd visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the two can’t help themselves when it comes to rocking out on 80s music. Back in 2016, the duo teamed up to recreate Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” music video. Then last year, the Ant-Man star returned with their version of Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking.” On Thursday, Rudd and Fallon put together a painstakingly perfect, shot-for-shot remake of Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” Everything you remember (and may want to forget) about the decade is there, including the clothes and hair.

