Woman With Scary Facial Tattoos Arrested for 3rd Time

Either Alyssa Zebrasky can’t stay out of trouble, or she really enjoyed the attention her facial tattoos brought her in her previous arrests. Either way, the 27-year-old Trotwood, Ohio resident has been locked up for third time on a warrant from a neighboring county. The charges related to the warrant have not been disclosed.

Zebrasky became a celebrity of sorts last November when she was arrested for assaulting an officer. Her extensive facial tattoos — which resemble a mask worn for Mexico’s Day of the Dead — captured the public’s attention and her mugshot went viral. A new photo made the rounds about a month later when Zebrasky was taken into custody again — this time on theft and drug charges after she was caught shoplifting at a Walmart.

Alyssa Zebrasky is back in police custody for the third time in six months. https://t.co/qQW3v5LKK9 — WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) April 26, 2019