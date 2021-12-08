40 Entrants in Camel Beauty Contest Disqualified for Drug Violations

Shutterstock

A number of Saudi Arabia’s hottest camels have been barred from the country’s annual camel beauty contest after they were found to have violated the pageant’s drug policy, according to Saudi officials.

A total of 40 camels have been disqualified from the annual event after pageant officials found they’d been injected with Botox to improve their appearances and hormones to increase their muscle size, organizers of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival say. “The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” they add.

The winning camel in the month-long event is awarded $66 million.

