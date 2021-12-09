FDA expands Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 16 and 17 year olds

BOOSTERS

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster For 16-17 Year Olds The FDA has approved COVID-19 booster shots for 16 and 17 years olds. Boosters will be available six months after receiving your initial vaccine dose. FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said that vaccinations remain “the best protection against COVID-19” with families gathering for the holidays – especially with the omicron variant continuing to spread. Do you plan on getting a booster before traveling for the holidays?

