Strong Volkswagen & X96 announce the 4th of July at The Gateway!
It’s a free party on the plaza from 4-10 with Fireworks at dusk! Help us create the American Dream art wall, lawn games, magic shows, face painting, karaoke, and two stages of live entertainment!
Adults may enjoy American-themed craft cocktails by Five Wives Vodka and craft beer by Bohemian Brewery; plus delicious American classic food from Gateway restaurants and the very best food trucks! The July 4th Independence Day celebration at The Gateway – powered by Strong Volkswagen!
Celebrate your independence at The Gateway!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.