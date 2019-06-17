Strong Volkswagen & X96 announce the 4th of July at The Gateway!

It’s a free party on the plaza from 4-10 with Fireworks at dusk! Help us create the American Dream art wall, lawn games, magic shows, face painting, karaoke, and two stages of live entertainment!

Adults may enjoy American-themed craft cocktails by Five Wives Vodka and craft beer by Bohemian Brewery; plus delicious American classic food from Gateway restaurants and the very best food trucks! The July 4th Independence Day celebration at The Gateway – powered by Strong Volkswagen!

Celebrate your independence at The Gateway!