7-Eleven Is Giving Away FREE Slurpees

7- Eleven is throwing its annual birthday bash. The party starts at 11 a.m. on what else? July 11, 7-Eleven day. Instead of the traditional birthday cake and ice cream, the chain is giving away free Slurpees. Beginning 11 a.m., through 7 p.m., customers can drop into 7-Eleven and pick up a free small Slurpee. Reward members who scan their app or card will receive another Free Slurpee drink.
#TFW your tongue matches your shirt because of a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day. 11am to 7pm. 7/11/19. #slurplife #7ElevenDay pic.twitter.com/KJeFVhMmNg
— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 9, 2019
