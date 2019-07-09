7-Eleven Is Giving Away FREE Slurpees

7- Eleven is throwing its annual birthday bash. The party starts at 11 a.m. on what else? July 11, 7-Eleven day. Instead of the traditional birthday cake and ice cream, the chain is giving away free Slurpees. Beginning 11 a.m., through 7 p.m., customers can drop into 7-Eleven and pick up a free small Slurpee. Reward members who scan their app or card will receive another Free Slurpee drink.

