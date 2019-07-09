VW Beetle Goes Extinct as Last One Rolls off Assembly Line

Volkswagen is halting production of its very last version of the Beetle. The car had been in production since 1938. CBS reports that at its peak in the United States, over 563,000 Beetles were on U.S. roads in 1968. What started as a pet project of Adolph Hitler managed to survive the World Wars to eventually become a symbol of American counter-culture. Imagine the images of Woodstock without kids piling out of Beetles or a Herbie movie without the number 8 Beetle zipping past.

The few last Beetles that have come off the assembly line will be sent to a museum after ceremonies at Volkswagen’s Mexico plant commemorate the end of the car – and an era.

How many years do you think it will be before they resurrect this automobile?

