A ‘Friends’ Cookbook Is Coming This Fall

While it seems they missed the opportunity to name it “The One With All The Recipes,” a Friends-themed cookbook is coming this fall. Set for release on September 22 – the show’s 26th anniversary – “Friends: The Official Cookbook” contains more than 70 recipes, 50 of which are inspired by the show’s 10 seasons.

If you're running out of recipes to make during quarantine, your favorite 'Friends' have got you covered. 😉https://t.co/Q8tjZKyd21 — Eat This, Not That! (@EatThisNotThat) May 22, 2020



Give it your best shot with Ross’s Moist Maker sandwich or Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew.” There’s even Rachel’s traditional English trifle, although the preview doesn’t say if there’s a pairing of beef and bananas. Written by chef and author Amanda Yee, you can get your pre-order in at Amazon.