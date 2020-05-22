Here’s Where Americans Are Looking To Travel When The Pandemic Ends

If you’ve been browsing the travel sites for the best vacation deals as the lockdown restrictions loosen, you’re not alone. According to Expedia, Americans are looking to book flights as soon as they can get back in the air. Where are we trying to go? Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, and Maui came up often in searches, as well as New York City, despite being the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak (we dumb). In the month of May, site users have been checking out beach destinations in Texas, Alabama, and Northwest Florida, although Yahoo Finance believes these trips will likely be taken by car.

