Pizza Hut Giving Away Free Pizza To 2020 High School Graduates

The class of 2020 is getting one more perk after coronavirus threw off senior year. Get ready for free pizza. Pizza Hut and America’s Dairy Farmers are giving away half a million free pies to this year’s high school graduates. To claim one of the 500,000 pizzas, visit Pizza Hut’s Grad Party account and login in with a Pizza Hut Rewards account. Once verified, the graduate will get a digital coupon for a free 1 topping medium pizza. Delivery costs and tax need to be covered by you. You have until May 28th to download the coupon.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020