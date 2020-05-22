Pac-Man Turns 40 Years Old

The video game that started a revolution is turning 40 years old. Pac-Man debuted at a Tokyo movie theater arcade on May 22nd, 1980. The phenomenon took over arcades worldwide, spawned cartoons, cereals and toys and had sequels like Ms. Pac-Man and Super Pac-Man. Game designer Toru Iwatani was inspired to create Pac-Man after he removed a slice from a pizza. Genius.

