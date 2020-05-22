Burger King Debuts “Social Distancing Whopper”

Burger King restaurants in Italy are trying to keep you 6 feet away from others with their new Whopper sandwich. The Social Distance Whopper contains extra onions to “help others stay away.” The burger contains triple the amount of onions as the regular Whopper. A video for the burger debuted on YouTube on Thursday. There’s no word on if the sandwich will make it’s way to the U.S., but you could just ask for extra onions.

distancing, but make it fashion pic.twitter.com/lVn1No5Jwq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 22, 2020