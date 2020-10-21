Airline Offering Up “Mystery” Vacations

One airline is getting creative to try and lure travelers back.

Air New Zealand has launched “Mystery” vacations.

Would you take a "mystery vacation" flight? https://t.co/V78B5n1SIR — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) October 21, 2020

They’ll pick the destination for you and you won’t know where you are going until two days before departure.

There are 3 different price levels you can choose from depending on what you want to spend and it includes the plane ticket and a hotel stay.

What do you think about this idea? Would you do it?