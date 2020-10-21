Viral Video Of Woman Feeding A Bear Might Mean Big Trouble

A 21-year-old woman who posted a TikTok video of herself feeding a black bear could face jail time.

The woman was on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and was seen feeding the bear what appeared to be watermelon and chocolate.

At one point, the bear gets close enough to sniff the phone.

A Virginia woman could face up to six months in jail after being charged for intentionally feeding a black bear while on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. https://t.co/UW42n9yw03 — CNN (@CNN) October 20, 2020

The video has since been taken down.

She’s now charged with illegal bear feeding that carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

