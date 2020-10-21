Out Of This World: It’s Rock Collecting Time!

NASA is making history again.

On Tuesday, a spacecraft landed on the surface of an asteroid to collect rock samples.

The asteroid’s name is Bennu and is only about the size of a van.

Scientists are now waiting for images to make sure enough rocks were gathered.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe will snag a piece of an asteroid Tuesday! Here's how to watch. https://t.co/F6YomHJEyv pic.twitter.com/3PdC5pBSRN — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 19, 2020

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft left Earth four years ago, with the sole purpose of landing on the asteroid.

One NASA official said, “I can’t believe we actually pulled this off…It’s amazing.”

What do you think about this mission? What do you think the future of space exploration will be like?