“Trumpkins” Take Over Social Media

It seems some people are making a presidential statement with their pumpkins this year.

Social media is full of people carving their pumpkins to look like Donald Trump.

The trend actually started in 2016 when the President first ran for office.

They’ve become known as “Trumpkins.”

TRUMPKIN Orange outside, empty inside, useless from November on. pic.twitter.com/aCzibqECHl — Carrie Duc-Vegso (@DucVegso) October 19, 2020

Some have even used a leaf, hay, or a bird’s nest to try and resemble the 45th president’s famous hair.

Have you seen any “Trumpkins” in your neighborhood? What about any pumpkins resembling Joe Biden?

Absolutely loving my daughters creativity in the school pumpkin competition x#Trumpkin 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ypfl4PineT — Fiona McNamara (@Feemac20) October 16, 2020