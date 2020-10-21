Life

“Trumpkins” Take Over Social Media

Posted on

It seems some people are making a presidential statement with their pumpkins this year.

Social media is full of people carving their pumpkins to look like Donald Trump.

The trend actually started in 2016 when the President first ran for office.

They’ve become known as “Trumpkins.”

Some have even used a leaf, hay, or a bird’s nest to try and resemble the 45th president’s famous hair.

Have you seen any “Trumpkins” in your neighborhood? What about any pumpkins resembling Joe Biden?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top