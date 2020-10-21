“Trumpkins” Take Over Social Media

It seems some people are making a presidential statement with their pumpkins this year.
Social media is full of people carving their pumpkins to look like Donald Trump.
The trend actually started in 2016 when the President first ran for office.
'Donald Trumpkin' courtesy of excellent @foragefarmshop 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QXGtJGuxzL
— Julie Neenan (@JulieNeenan) October 14, 2020
They’ve become known as “Trumpkins.”
TRUMPKIN
Orange outside, empty inside, useless from November on. pic.twitter.com/aCzibqECHl
— Carrie Duc-Vegso (@DucVegso) October 19, 2020
Some have even used a leaf, hay, or a bird’s nest to try and resemble the 45th president’s famous hair.
the scariest pumpkin ever #trumpkin pic.twitter.com/A4zFrDmTQJ
— ☆○o 𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖞 o○☆ (@mARRYjuana__) October 19, 2020
Have you seen any “Trumpkins” in your neighborhood? What about any pumpkins resembling Joe Biden?
Trumpkin pic.twitter.com/LCmWbYiby1
— Martin Stendel (@MartinStendel) October 21, 2020
Absolutely loving my daughters creativity in the school pumpkin competition x#Trumpkin 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ypfl4PineT
— Fiona McNamara (@Feemac20) October 16, 2020
