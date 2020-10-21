Getting A Flu Shot? Make Sure You Do This First

Experts say it’s important to get a flu shot this year. But before you do that, there’s something else you need to take care of – getting a good night’s sleep.

Some studies have shown that getting sleep the night before vaccination can reduce its effectiveness by as much as 50 percent.

Insufficient sleep in the week before getting a flu shot can lead to the production of less than 50% of the normal antibody response — a reaction that would render the flu shot largely ineffective, according to a sleep specialist https://t.co/wQHerEzX9t — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2020

Experts recommend between 7 and 10 hours of sleep a night. People who get less than that are more susceptible to colds, pneumonia, and other health issues.

How much sleep do you get per night? Has the pandemic affected your sleep schedule?