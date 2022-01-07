Airline Passenger Sentenced for In-Flight Sexual Assault

Shutterstock

An Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman aboard a flight from Denver to Indianapolis has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

New Haven resident Ian Wagner, 39, learned of his fate Thursday in a federal courtroom. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced Wagner to six years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $500 fine.

Wagner’s unidentified victim, who was 18 years old at the time, told prosecutors she was asleep on the 2017 flight when she awoke to find Wagner rubbing her inner thigh. He later masturbated in full view of the teen “for more than five minutes,” according to a report from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At some point during the flight, the victim had taken a photo of him for identification purposes. She attempted to find another seat on the plane but was advised that the flight was full.

