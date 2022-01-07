Shutterstock

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in theaters on December 13, and the movie reveals two surprise cameos in the film, which were Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Garfield said, “I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey. Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Garfield continued, “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Snuck Into a Theater to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Together: ‘Beautiful to Share’ https://t.co/uqfskZ04iW — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2022

He added, “I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”

What did you think of the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie?