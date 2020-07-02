The comedy classic Airplane! turns 40 years old today. It was released in theaters on July 2nd, 1980. The film was a spoof on all of the airplane disaster films that littered the 1970s. Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bridges, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Peter Graves led the ensemble cast that was knee-deep in a movie filled with sight gags, literal comedy, and double entendre. While some elements of the film might seem over the line today, Airplane! served as a predecessor for many other spoof films in the 80s and 90s.

Airplane! at 40: the best spoof comedy ever made? https://t.co/MfRC7chGjH — The Guardian (@guardian) July 2, 2020