This is America’s Least Favorite Restaurant Chain

A new American Customer Satisfaction Index report finds that more Americans are turning away from full-service restaurants. Satisfaction with restaurants where a server brings food to your table has fallen by 2.5% since 2019.

As far as full-service restaurants go, Chili Grill and Bar is America’s least favorite, with a score of 75 out of 100. The chain was also America’s least favorite full-service eatery in 2019, too. USA Today says customers find Chili’s quality of service “lacking”.

Coming in at #2 on the least favorite full-service restaurant list was Ruby Tuesday, followed by Denny’s at #3, Red Robin at #4 and Applebees at #5.