Life

Walmart To Turn 160 Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

Posted on

Walmart is helping to lead the drive-in movie renaissance during these times of social distancing. The retailer is teaming with Tribeca Enterprises to turn 160 of its store’s parking lots into pop-up drive-ins.

Walmart says people who come can order snacks from the store and get it at curbside pickup before the movie begins. The events are expected to run through October. More details are at walmartdrive-in.com.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top