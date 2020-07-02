Walmart To Turn 160 Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

Walmart is helping to lead the drive-in movie renaissance during these times of social distancing. The retailer is teaming with Tribeca Enterprises to turn 160 of its store’s parking lots into pop-up drive-ins.

Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL — Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020

Walmart says people who come can order snacks from the store and get it at curbside pickup before the movie begins. The events are expected to run through October. More details are at walmartdrive-in.com.