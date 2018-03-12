AJR: The Click Tour Sound Check Party

Want to meet AJR?
AJR: The Click Tour
Saturday, March 17th at The Complex
with special guests Ocean Park Standoff, Hundred Handed
Doors at 7:00pm. This show is SOLD OUT!
Listen weekdays at 5:00pm for the AJR Keyword of the day! If you can be the 96th text to 33986 with the correct keyword, you’ll win a pair of tickets to the sold out AJR: The Click Tour on Saturday, March 17th at The Complex and an invitation to meet the band at the X96 Sound Check Party before the show!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.