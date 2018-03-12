Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 14th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

Brought to you by:

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•David Lynch Film Fest at Brewvies

Perhaps it was Dennis Hopper’s best performance. Perhaps, it was just that odd. Catch 2 amazing David Lynch films at Brewvies for only $10. They will be screening Blue Velvet and Lost Highway. Screenings start at 6 pm. Did I forget to mention they will be screening them in Ultra HD? I assume that means 4K! There will also be FREE SWAG from our Local Partners and Special Discounts on Pub Menu items—including $3 Craft Beers, $3 Shots, $3 Pizza Slices and more!! Buy your tickets early. You don’t want to upset Frank.

•International Sportsmans Expo at Mountain America Expo Center

Utah’s largest outdoor and sportsmen’s event for the entire family. More than 325 companies offering camping and outdoor gear, fishing tackle and hunting accessories. Plus trucks, boats, campers, four-wheelers, and accessories. Featured destinations include Alaska, Mexico, Utah, South Africa and the West. Free activities and seminars for beginner to expert. Plus a world-class taxidermy display and the World Elk Calling Championships, now two days and $14,500 in cash prizes!

•Iliza Shlesinger at Wiseguys

Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. She recently completed the inaugural season of “Truth & Iliza,” her very own late night talk show on Freeform (formerly ABC Family). The self-styled talk show will be a cross between social commentary, politics, pop culture and Iliza’s specific brand of feminism. In November 2017, her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman’s approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships, will be published through Weinstein Books (not that Weinstein, I think).

•Wanda Sykes at Wiseguys

There is no way you gettin’ into a Biggy-Shorty party! No way! Anyway, Wanda Sykes has been called “one of the funniest stand-up comics” by her peers and ranks among Entertainment Weekly’s 25 Funniest People in America. Her smart-witted stand up has sent her career in many different areas. She is amazing. Go to this!

•COIN and The Aces at The Depot

If you were listening last you definitely heard me playing “Talk Too Much” – a song about less chatty and more sucky-face. I think so anyway. Out of Nashville and right into The Depot along with The Aces, a band from our own land of Utah, who you’ve also heard us play. Do it!

•SLC Tattoo Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center

Conventions are temporary, but tattoos are forever and ever and ever and ever. So, if you’re going to get one, you should get one from the best. SLC Tattoo Convention runs through Sunday and just happens to run over St. Patty’s Day weekend. Green Beer and potentially bad decisions are in your future. Really though, don’t show up drunk to get a tattoo. Friends don’t let friends get tatted drunk.





•Tom Green at Wiseguys

St. Patrick’s Day and Tom GREEN?!?! Hmmm, suspect! Performing tonight and tomorrow, Tom Green exploded on MTV with the groundbreaking comedy show “The Tom Green Show.” Before YouTube and social media existed, Tom Green’s man-on-the-street pranks changed television forever. He’s graced the cover of Rolling Stone, hosted David Letterman and Saturday Night Live, and appeared on Oprah, Jay Leno, Kimmel, Fallon, Conan, and more! Note: this show is at the new Jordan Landing location of Wiseguys.

•St. Patrick’s Day at Everywhere

Okay, let’s talk about this. Lines will be out the doors at Murphy’s, Patrick’s, The Green Pig, O’Shucks, and anywhere else with an Irish tang. Also, what’s with the bagpipes? All my stereotypes tell me bagpipes are Scottish, not Irish, yet, there they will be. I know you won’t, but this is amateur night at its finest, so try and behave yourself. A couple years ago, at a bar that will remain unnamed, I watch a guy walk out of the men’s room and punch a woman in the face after she touched his hat. Try not to forget who you are…it’s probably not Irish. And for f*@k sake, take an Uber or Lyft!

•St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Gateway

On behalf of the Hibernian Society of Utah, we welcome you to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade & if this is not your first time, welcome back. Join us on March 17th at 10:00 a.m. for the 40th annual Salt Lake City St. Patrick’s Day Parade liquid sunshine or shine, it never gets canceled! The line of march will begin at 200 South & 500 East, proceeding west & concluding at State Street.

•The Oh Hellos at The Complex

A folk-rock, brother-sister duo out of Texas for a pretty nice, mellow, Tuesday. Their influences range from Fleet Foxes and Sufjan Stevens to The Middle East and the Muppets, bending and blending styles and genres into a unique mixture of eclectic folk rock.

•G. Love and Special Sauce at The State Room

Two nights! Which is basically a residency for Salt Lake, don’t miss G. Love and Special Sauce bring the blues to you on a Tuesday.

•Declan McKenna at In the Venue

English singer/songwriter returns to Salt Lake and is bringing along Chappell Roan!

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…