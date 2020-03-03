Alaska Airlines Has $99 Tickets To Hawaii

Spring Break in Hawaii for under $200 roundtrip? Yes, please. Alaska Airlines is offering tickets as low as $99 one way from California to different parts of Hawaii. There are restrictions though. First, you’ll have to leave from California. Los Angeles, San Diego, and The Bay Area have the deals. Next, the $99 fare is the most restrictive one so don’t expect too many frills. Also, you must travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday to get the price. You’ll have to take your trip between April 21st and May 20th. The sale is going on now through Thursday or until they sell out.

