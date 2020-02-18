Alcohol Prices Skyrocket 57% in 20 Years

CBS News looked over some of the latest federal data and found that Americans are paying more than ever for a drink at the bar or their favorite restaurant. The fact that there’s been a 57% spike in the price of alcoholic beverages since 2003 should sober you up real quick. So, why are shelling out more cash than ever for alcoholic drinks? Barley farmers, most brewers and distillers, and even distributors aren’t causing the over 50% markup; bar owners admitted to jacking up booze prices by up to 300 or even 400%! That insane markup means a drink that might cost $2.50 to make costs over $10 now! One server said that the hike is justified since you’re paying “for the experience of a drink.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.