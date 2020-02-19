Passengers Cover Themselves In Plastic To Avoid Coronavirus On Flight

Some airplane passengers weren’t taking any chances with coronavirus. 2 people on a recent flight from Sydney to Hamilton Island in Australia were covered head to toe in plastic.

They also wore facemasks to help ensure they wouldn’t possibly catch the dreadful virus. The video of the plastic-covered people was posted onto Twitter and has been viewed over 47,000 times so far.

Passengers cover whole body in plastic sheets to prevent coronavirus on flight https://t.co/HVmcEfl38F pic.twitter.com/zhdTXlrypn — thefloridapost (@thefloridapost1) February 19, 2020