Live Rent Free In This Italian Village

Tired of paying rent towards someone else’s mortgage and homeownership seems out of your price range? Perhaps take up Stefano Farina’s offer. The Mayor of Teora in Italy has a plan to repopulate the village, which sits at the base of Mount Cresta del Gallo not far from the Amalfi coast. Anyone willing to live there for at least three years, and who has at least one child, can get a majority of their monthly rent covered by the government. If you’d rather, they’ll hand over a lump sum worth about a quarter of the cost of an average home. According to CNN Travel, the houses are all in good condition. Prospective residents just need to email the village town hall to apply.

