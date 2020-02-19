Here Are The Unhealthiest Meals You Can Order In Restaurants

If health-conscious is something you strive for when ordering out at a restaurant, you might want to avoid these dishes. The Center for Science in the Public Interest dubbed Five Guys’ Bacon Cheeseburger one of the worst meals, clocking in at 1,060 calories and 30 grams of fat. Add fries, and you’re over the recommended limit of 2,000 calories per day. Chipotle’s Chicken Burrito didn’t fare much better thanks to its 2,240 milligrams of sodium. Cheesecake Factory’s Tower Truffle Cake is nearly an entire day worth of calories, while Uno Pizzeria’s individual pies exceed that figure. Skip Starbuck’s White Chocolate Mocha and McDonald’s Chocolate Shake, which are both laden with saturated fat and added sugar.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.