Study: More People Die Taking Selfies than in Shark Attacks

Taking selfies in precarious locations has become so popular that people who die while taking pictures of themselves now outnumber shark attack deaths. That’s according to a study by India’s Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, which found that 259 people worldwide died in selfie-related accidents between 2011 and 2017, compared to 50 people killed by sharks during the same period of time. The study also reveals 41 percent of selfie-takers have already risked death in an effort to take a perfect self-photo. Those risk-takers are more likely to be men, as 61 percent of the males surveyed said they’d stand on the edge of a cliff for a selfie, according to the study. Only 38 percent of women said they’d do the same.

