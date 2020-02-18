Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 19th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Dashboard Confessional at The Depot

Celebrating 20 years of helping you impress people you’re trying to sleep with by playing their songs on your acoustic guitar in your dorm room, Dashboard Confessional are back in Salt Lake to celebrate this magical milestone in what will no doubt become a super sing-a-long. Piebald are openers.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton

• Trevor Noah at Maverik Center

The Daily Show host, best-selling author, and stand-up comedian is heading to the Maverik Center to some live comedy.

• The Bachelor Live on Stage at Eccles Theatre

I’m only posting this to show my sympathy if you are before forced to go to this against your will. Protip: drink a lot beforehand.

• Jay Pharoah at Wiseguys Downtown

Saturday Night Live alum is known for his amazing impressions and two shows tonight and two shows last night.

• Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary with Paul Rubens at Kingsbury Hall

Watch “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” with Pee-wee himself followed by a panel with stories about the making of the film.

• Fat Tuesday

There should be plenty of places to get beads. Don’t forget, you’ll still want to respect yourself in the morning.

