Another Look At “Bill And Ted Face The Music”

There is a new picture from the set of Bill And Ted Face The Music. The photo shows our heroes dressed up for a fancy occasion. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their original roles. Hopefully, we will get a preview trailer soon. Bill And Ted Face The Music hits theaters on August 21st.

