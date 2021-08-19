American Airlines extends ban on alcohol on Flights

American Airlines has extended its ban on alcohol until 2022.

American Airlines’ internal memo states, “We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers on board our aircraft.”

The extension of the ban is due in part because of a few incidents where passengers became unruly during flights because of alcohol.

The Federal Aviation Administration has recently announced that ‘proposed fines for unruly passengers this year had topped $1 Million’.

American Airlines says it will not serve alcohol in the main cabin of its flights until January 18, 2022, when the US mask mandate on public transportation is now set to expire. https://t.co/HiaAyfywkK — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2021

Do you have any trips planned for this year? What Airlines are you using?