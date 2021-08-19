OnlyFans Bans Sexually-Explicit Content

OnlyFans is known to provide sexually explicit content also known as sex work to its subscribers.

Well starting October 1st, the app is banning sexually explicit content from users.

Many participants on the app have made and spent a lot of money through OnlyFans during the pandemic.

It was a major source of income for a lot of influencers.

OnlyFans Will Ban Pornography Starting in October https://t.co/ISdJunPvUS — Variety (@Variety) August 19, 2021

The company released a statement saying, “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.”

Many creators on the platform are concerned with the policy change because they make a lot of money through their explicit content.

BREAKING: OnlyFans, after building a successful and safe space for sex workers, is now kicking them to the curb. https://t.co/GPeYKxoeHE — Input (@inputmag) August 19, 2021

The company continued, “These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform.”

Are you disappointed about the changes OnlyFans is making?