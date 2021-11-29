And The 2021 Word Of The Year Is…

There really was no escaping this word in the past 12 months — Merriam-Webster has picked “vaccine” as the 2021 word of the year.

Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large told the Associated Press, “It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is this remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there are also debates regarding policy, politics, and political affiliation. It’s one word that carries these two huge stories.”

Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year https://t.co/emJSF7XMlk pic.twitter.com/HBZws47lAA — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2021

Other runner-ups for the 2021 word of the year: insurrection, infrastructure, and woke (political correctness).

Do you agree with “vaccine” as the word of the year? Any others you’d put high on the list?